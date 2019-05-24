Holly Barratt Named Western Australia’s Swimmer Of The Year

31-year-old Holly Barratt was named 2019 Westpac Swimmer of the Year at the Swimming Western Australia Annual Awards held this past week. As part of the recognition Barratt received the Lyn McClements medal, named after one of WA’s greatest swimmers.

Barratt is coached by Will Scott at the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS). The racing veteran recently made waves at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in China, taking silver in the 50m fly, bronze in the 50m backstroke and another bronze as amember of Australia’s 4x50m freestyle relay.

Other major award winners were as follows:

Open Water Swimmer of the Year – Rhys Mainstone (UWA West Coast Swimming Club);

(UWA West Coast Swimming Club); Multi-Class Swimmer of the Year – Ben Popham (Arena Swimming Club);

(Arena Swimming Club); Coach of the Year – Bud McAllister (WAIS);

(WAIS); Technical Official of the Year – Jacqui McNamara (York Swimming Club);

(York Swimming Club); Volunteer of the Year – Ron Barnes (Breakers Swimming Club).

Swimming WA President Louis Van Aardt said of the ceremony, “Each year the Westpac Swimmer of the Year Awards grow in popularity and status amongst all levels of swimming. Congratulations to all winners. The 2018/19 season was an outstanding success for WA swimmers, and we are immensely proud of what these swimmers have achieved. Not to mention the coaches, support networks and Clubs that surround these individuals.

I also would like to thank all of the 85 Clubs and more than 12,000 registered swimmers that are Members of Swimming WA and for their ongoing support. We are grateful to Westpac for their support of this evening and throughout the year, as well as our presenting partner Hancock Prospecting. We are all looking forward to what the future holds for WA swimmers in the lead up to Tokyo 2020”.