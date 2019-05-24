MD Breaststroke State Champ Samantha Ai Verbally Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Samantha Ai from Pasadena, Maryland has announced her verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina. She will join the class of 2024 with Emma Sullivan, Gabi Reed, Georgia Johnson, Megan Armstrong, and Riley Parker in the fall of 2020.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at The University of South Carolina! Thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches that helped me along the way. #gococks 🐔❤️🖤”

Ai is homeschooled and swims year-round with North Baltimore Aquatic Club. She recently won the state title in the 200 breast (2:12.76) at the Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. In addition to winning the 200 breast, she was runner-up in the 100 breast and 200 IM, 4th in the 200 free, 5th in the 100 free, 12th in the 50 free and 100 back, and 15th in the 100 fly. She updated her PBs in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly at the meet.

Ai is a versatile talent with U.S. Open cuts in the 100/200 breast and Winter Juniors standards in the 200 free and 200/400 IM. She kicked off 2019 long course season with a new PB in the 200 IM (2:21.50). Last summer she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 200 free, 100/200 breast and 200 IM and took home new times in the 200 free and 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.23

200 breast – 2:12.76

200 IM – 2:02.17

400 IM – 4:21.94

100 back – 56.42

100 fly – 56.74

100 free – 51.28

200 free – 1:50.46

South Carolina will have graduated their star breaststrokers by the time Ai arrives on campus. Albury Higgs is currently a junior; Emma Barksdale, a senior. Ai would have ranked third behind them on the Gamecocks’ roster this season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.