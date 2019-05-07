Illinois State Champion Megan Armstrong Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Megan Armstrong, a junior at St. Charles North High School in St. Charles, Illinois has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina. She was the 2018 Illinois High School State Champion in the 100 yard backstroke, swimming a 55.26 in November. Her best time, 54.40, ranks 3rd among the state’s junior-aged swimmers this season.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.09

100 free – 51.64

200 free – 1:52.28

100 back – 54.40

200 back – 1:59.69

100 fly – 58.33

200 IM – 2:07.51

Her best time in the 100 back would have ranked 3rd for South Carolina in the 2018-2019 season, behind only junior Emily Cornell (53.52) and sophomore Emma Otten (53.84). Cornell will be graduated by the time Armstrong arrives on campus.

Her 200 back made the bigger drop during her junior season, when she went from a 2:01.74 as a sophomore to a 1:59.69 as a junior. She also dropped a second in the 100 free.