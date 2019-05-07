Michigan State Hires Florida St. Volunteer Quentin Bishop as New Assistant

The Michigan State swimming & diving program has hired Quentin Bishop as its new assistant coach. He fills the role left by the the departure of Conner Snare, who joined the program mid-season last year.

This is Bishop’s first full-time Division I position: he spent lat season as a volunteer assistant at Florida State after a year as an assistant at his alma mater: Division II Truman State.

“I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with such a young and talented team as well as a knowledgeable staff at Michigan State,” Bishop said. “Coach Gianiodis has created an amazing culture here and I am eager to start contributing to make this team the best it can be in any way I can.”

Bishop graduated from Truman State in 2017, where as both a junior and a senior he finished 18th at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship meet in the 1650 free.

Bishop worked at Stanford University as a Summer Swim Camp Coach. He also worked with Club Seminole as an assistant coach.