Conner Snare Joins Michigan State as New Mid-Season Assistant Coach

Anderson University head men’s and women’s swimming coach Conner Snare has resigned to take a job as the assistant coach at Michigan State, Anderson announced on Tuesday. Snare was hired as Anderson’s head coach in 2015: the first (and only) in program history.

Assistant coach Megan Wills will lead the program until an interim head coach is hired. Wills is an Anderson alum, graduating in 2014.

Snare replaces Nate Destree on the Michigan State coaching staff.

We have reached out to Destree and Michigan State to request more information about the timing of the departure, but have not received a response from either. Destree is still listed on the school’s “coaches” drop down, but his bio and names been removed from other parts of the Michigan State athletics website.

The Spartans finished 13th out of 13 women’s teams and 10th out of 10 men’s teams at last year’s Big Ten Championship meets. In their last meet, Michigan State swept another Division III team, the Kenyon men and women. This weekend, part of the team will head to Ohio for a dual meet with the Bowling Green women, while others will head to Purdue for the Big Ten – ACC Challenge All-Star Meet.

Anderson finished 3rd out of 5 teams at last year’s Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on the men’s side, and 5th out of 5 women’s teams.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to athletics director Marcie Taylor, President Pistole and the university, for the opportunity to have led Anderson University swimming these last three years,” said Snare. “It has been an amazing experience and I’m honored to have had the privilege to work beside amazing people in the athletics department and the campus community. I will always view Anderson as my family and the sweetness of a new opportunity at Michigan State is countered by the bitterness of heartfelt goodbyes.

“One last time I’d like to say ‘thank you’ for the commitment of this campus in the creation and support of this program and for blessing me with the opportunity to lead a wonderful group of student-athletes. God Bless and Go Ravens!”