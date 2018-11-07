Michigan’s Swanson, Ohio State’s Fielding Honored by Big Ten

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Charlie Swanson, Michigan
Jr. – Richmond, Va. – St. Christopher’s School
- Took first in three individual events against Iowa and Denver this weekend
- Clocked 55.42 in the 100-yard breaststroke, 1:48.44 in the 200-yard IM and 3:53.40 in the 400-yard IM
- Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
- Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Evan White (Feb. 7, 2018)
Diver and Freshman of the Week
Jacob Fielding, Ohio State
Los Angeles, Calif.
- Won both the 1-meter (352.10) and 3-meter (379.45) diving events this weekend
- Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
- Earns the second Diver of the Week award of his career
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Jacob Fielding (Oct. 3, 2018)
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Ruslan Gaziev (Oct. 3, 2018)
