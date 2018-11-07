Michigan’s Swanson, Ohio State’s Fielding Honored by Big Ten

November 07th, 2018 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Charlie Swanson, Michigan

Jr. – Richmond, Va. – St. Christopher’s School

  • Took first in three individual events against Iowa and Denver this weekend
  • Clocked 55.42 in the 100-yard breaststroke, 1:48.44 in the 200-yard IM and 3:53.40 in the 400-yard IM
  • Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
  • Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Evan White (Feb. 7, 2018)

Diver and Freshman of the Week

Jacob Fielding, Ohio State
Los Angeles, Calif.

  • Won both the 1-meter (352.10) and 3-meter (379.45) diving events this weekend
  • Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
  • Earns the second Diver of the Week award of his career
  • Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Jacob Fielding (Oct. 3, 2018)
  • Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Ruslan Gaziev (Oct. 3, 2018)

