Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

by SwimSwam 0

November 07th, 2018 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Siobhan Haughey, Michigan

Sr. – Hong Kong – St. Paul’s Secondary School

  • Earned three individual and three relay first-place finishes last weekend in a triangular meet against Iowa and Denver in Iowa City
  • Recorded “B” cut times in the 100 freestyle (48.35) and 200 freestyle (1:45.43)
  • Set a pool record in the 200 freestyle
  • Earns her eighth career Swimmer of the Week honor and first of the season
  • Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Catie DeLoof (Oct. 3, 2018)

Diver of the Week

Abi Knapton, Nebraska

Jr. – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha Marian

  • Finished first in both the 1-meter (351.05) and 3-meter (316.55) last week at Iowa State
  • Tallied NCAA Zone Championships qualifying scores in both events
  • Broke a pool record set in 2008
  • Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and first of the season ­­
  • Last Nebraska Diver of the Week: Abi Knapton (Nov. 21, 2017)

Diver of the Week

Emily Bretscher, Purdue

So. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy

  • Finished first in both the 1-meter (304.75) and 3-meter (362.85) on Friday against No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 24 Tennessee
  • Tallied NCAA Zone Championships qualifying scores in both events
  • Posted a career-best 3-meter score and eighth-best in Purdue program history
  • Earns her first career Diver of the Week award
  • Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Mary Beth Dunnichay (Dec. 23, 2015)

Freshman of the Week

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan

London, Ontario – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary

  • Earned five first-place finishes last weekend in a triangular meet against Iowa and Denver in Iowa City
  • Recorded “B” cut times in the 50 freestyle (22.46) and 100 butterfly (51.57)
  • Set a pool record in the 100 butterfly
  • Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Victoria Kwan (Oct. 3, 2018)

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!