Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
Sr. – Hong Kong – St. Paul’s Secondary School
- Earned three individual and three relay first-place finishes last weekend in a triangular meet against Iowa and Denver in Iowa City
- Recorded “B” cut times in the 100 freestyle (48.35) and 200 freestyle (1:45.43)
- Set a pool record in the 200 freestyle
- Earns her eighth career Swimmer of the Week honor and first of the season
- Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Catie DeLoof (Oct. 3, 2018)
Diver of the Week
Abi Knapton, Nebraska
Jr. – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha Marian
- Finished first in both the 1-meter (351.05) and 3-meter (316.55) last week at Iowa State
- Tallied NCAA Zone Championships qualifying scores in both events
- Broke a pool record set in 2008
- Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and first of the season
- Last Nebraska Diver of the Week: Abi Knapton (Nov. 21, 2017)
Diver of the Week
Emily Bretscher, Purdue
So. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy
- Finished first in both the 1-meter (304.75) and 3-meter (362.85) on Friday against No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 24 Tennessee
- Tallied NCAA Zone Championships qualifying scores in both events
- Posted a career-best 3-meter score and eighth-best in Purdue program history
- Earns her first career Diver of the Week award
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Mary Beth Dunnichay (Dec. 23, 2015)
Freshman of the Week
Maggie MacNeil, Michigan
London, Ontario – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary
- Earned five first-place finishes last weekend in a triangular meet against Iowa and Denver in Iowa City
- Recorded “B” cut times in the 50 freestyle (22.46) and 100 butterfly (51.57)
- Set a pool record in the 100 butterfly
- Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Victoria Kwan (Oct. 3, 2018)
