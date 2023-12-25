Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Grant House Swims WORLD RECORD in Practice for 1-Stroke 50y Breast

It’s Holiday training time and many swim teams are gearing up for their hardest practices of the season. The swimming community needs a fun challenge that can take their mind off the daily grind of bettering themselves through hours and hours of tireless work. Well, here you go.

NCAA All-American Grant House became the fastest swimmer ever (that we know of) to swim a 1-stroke 50y breast, clocking 28.21 (12.28-15.93). House was fully suited and fully stached, which he attributed his success in this swim to.

Think you can swim a faster 50y Breast with only 1 stroke? Send us a video! Email [email protected] or DM us in Instagram @swimswamnews.

Diehard
13 minutes ago

Who cares? Aren’t there more relevant articles to write and swimmers to interview?

John
Reply to  Diehard
11 minutes ago

Who comments on articles they don’t like, are you going to change the journalistic direction of swimswam with your mighty negativity lol.

Merry Christmas you non-breastroker heathen

RealSlimThomas
42 minutes ago

Very cool but how fast can he swim a 75 with fins?

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

