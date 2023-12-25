Grant House Swims WORLD RECORD in Practice for 1-Stroke 50y Breast

It’s Holiday training time and many swim teams are gearing up for their hardest practices of the season. The swimming community needs a fun challenge that can take their mind off the daily grind of bettering themselves through hours and hours of tireless work. Well, here you go.
NCAA All-American Grant House became the fastest swimmer ever (that we know of) to swim a 1-stroke 50y breast, clocking 28.21 (12.28-15.93). House was fully suited and fully stached, which he attributed his success in this swim to.
Think you can swim a faster 50y Breast with only 1 stroke? Send us a video! Email [email protected] or DM us in Instagram @swimswamnews.
