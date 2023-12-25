The Impact of Non-U.S. Swimmers In The NCAA

This article originally appeared in the 2023 College Preview issue of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here.

If you pay attention to the 2023 D1 Women’s and Men’s NCAA results, you’ll notice a big difference.

We’re not talking in terms of the number of NCAA records — most of them were set at the women’s competition — nor in terms of the winning teams on the women’s side. Virginia was dominant and won easily, having won all five relays, and Cal’s men’s team won in a closer battle, in which the team did not win any of the relays.

We’re not talking about any of that, but about the presence of non-U.S. swimmers.

In the men’s NCAA, it is emblematic that the best swimmer was France’s Leon Marchand from Arizona State, who won three events with three NCAA records: the 200 breaststroke, 200 IM and 400 IM. In addition to Marchand, three other foreign swimmers won their events — Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks from the Cayman Islands in the 50 freestyle, Florida’s Josh Liendo from Canada in the 100 freestyle, and Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan from Egypt in the 100 butterfly. Additionally, in the 13 individual events, non-U.S. swimmers took 18 of the 39 possible top three places, including the top three positions in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

On the women’s side, the scenario was different. Only two foreign swimmers, both from Canada, won individual events – LSU’s Maggie MacNeil in the 50 freestyle, and Stanford’s Taylor Ruck in the 200 freestyle. And non-U.S. swimmers took 10 of the 39 top three spots — significantly lower numbers than the men’s competition.

Has this been the rule over the years? And has foreign participation among NCAA winners gone up or down?

Growing winning percentages since the 1970s

Considering data since 1970 for men and 1982 for women (when the women’s NCAA Championships was introduced), there is a clear difference. Among men, 185 of 690 individual events (26.8%) were won by non-U.S. swimmers. Among women, there were 81 wins in 543 events (14.9%).

That is, having more non-U.S. men winning events at NCAAs than women was not exclusive to 2023. It is a pattern that has been observed over the years.

The following charts display the percentage of individual events won by non-U.S. swimmers over the years in each edition of the NCAAs. It is quite clear that the percentages among men, in general, are higher than those of women. And there are other interesting numbers on these graphs.

Men’s D1 NCAA – Percentage of individual events won by non-U.S. swimmers since 1970

Women’s D1 NCAA – Percentage of individual events won by non-U.S. swimmers since 1980

In the men’s graph, it is possible to notice a growth in foreign participation in NCAA wins from the 1970s to the 1990s. Which was expected, after all, since it was during this period that swimmers from all over the world began to be increasingly attracted to universities in the United States. From the 1990s onwards, the scenario stabilized, with many non-U.S. athletes becoming part of the university routine.

In some years, non-U.S. swimmers won more events than U.S. swimmers. This occurred in 1991, 1992, 1999, 2007, 2008, and 2014. Among women, this has only occurred once: in 2011, the year USC’s Katinka Hosszu from Hungary and Auburn’s Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace from the Bahamas won multiple events.

The greatest non-U.S. swimmers in NCAA history

And who are the greatest non-U.S. swimmers in NCAA history? In terms of number of wins, nobody beats Slovakia’s Martina Moravcova, who swam for SMU between 1996 and 1999. In three of those four years, she won the 100 and 200 freestyle and 200 IM. She added another win in the 200 freestyle to bring her total to 10.

On the men’s side, the greatest winners are tied: Iowa’s Artur Wojdat from Poland, from 1989 to 1992, and Arizona’s Ryk Neethling from South Africa, from 1997 to 2000. Interestingly, they had wins in the same events: 200, 500 and 1650 freestyle — in Neethling’s case, he also won the 200 and 400 freestyle when the NCAA was in short course meters in 2000.

Swimmers with the most individual titles at D1 NCAAs

Swimmer Country Team Wins First Win Last Win Martina Moravcova SVK SMU 10 1996 1999 Artur Wojdat POL Iowa 9 1989 1992 Ryk Neethling RSA Arizona 9 1997 2000 Gustavo Borges BRA Michigan 8 1992 1995 Gemma Spofforth GBR Florida 6 2007 2010 D. Graham Smith CAN California 6 1977 1979 Flavia Rigamonti SUI SMU 5 2002 2005 Katinka Hosszu HUN USC 5 2011 2012 Ricardo Prado BRA SMU 5 1983 1986 Lars Frolander SWE SMU 5 1995 1998 Leon Marchand FRA Arizona State 5 2022 2023 Kirsty Coventry ZIM Auburn 4 2004 2005 Par Arvidsson SWE California 4 1979 1980 Anthony Nesty SUR Florida 4 1990 1992 Cesar Cielo BRA Auburn 4 2007 2008 Joseph Schooling SIN Texas 4 2015 2016

Besides Moravcova in the 200 freestyle and Wojdat in the 500 freestyle, the only other non-U.S. swimmer to have won the same event for four years is Brazil’s Gustavo Borges, who swam for Michigan, winner of the 100 freestyle from 1992 to 1995 — he is, to date, the only swimmer, U.S. or non-U.S., to have won the men’s 100 freestyle on four occasions.

Moravcova, Neethling, Wojdat and Borges are also part of the select group of non-U.S. swimmers who won three events in the same D1 NCAA Championships edition. In addition, California’s Graham Smith from Canada also achieved this feat in 1979, Auburn’s Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe in 2005, USC’s Katinka Hosszu from Hungary in 2011 and, of course, Arizona State’s Leon Marchand from France in 2023.

In terms of countries, Canada is the foreign country with the most women’s D1 NCAA wins with 16, followed by Slovakia with 10 — courtesy of Martina Moravcova.

In the men’s competition, considering data since 1970, Brazil is the country with the most victories, 23, followed by South Africa with 22, and Poland with 18. It is important to emphasize that, if the survey were extended from the first edition of the Men’s NCAAs in 1924, certain countries would have accounted for more victories; since, until the 1970s, non-U.S. swimmers were mostly from English-speaking countries such as Canada, Australia, Great Britain, and New Zealand.