Grace Brenneman (2022) Sends Verbal Pledge to Notre Dame

High school junior Grace Brenneman from Elkhart, Indiana will remain in-state for her collegiate career, having made a verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2022-23 and beyond.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches for the prayers and amazing support along the way! GO IRISH! ☘”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Brenneman swims for Concord Community High School and Concord Swim Club and specializes in sprint free, back, and fly. Since October, she has updated her PBs in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 50/100 fly, and 100/200 IM. The majority of those improvements came from Concord Swim Club’s Skypoint Transit Invitational in November where she won the 50/100/200 free and 200 IM and was runner-up in the 100 back and 100 fly. She also competed at OLY Winter Invite in December, where she was a top-8 finisher in the 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

In high school swimming, Brenneman swam the 50 free and 100 free at the 2020 Indiana Girls High School State Swimming and Diving Championships. She placed 6th in the 100 free (51.49) and 8th in the 50 free (23.79), led off the 11th-place 200 free relay (23.94), and swam a leg (52.59) on the 13th-place 400 free relay, contributing to 44 of Concord’s 55 points.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.06

100 free – 50.81

200 free – 1:49.23

100 back – 58.05

100 fly – 56.85

200 IM – 2:05.41

Brenneman will join the Fighting Irish with future members of the class of 2026 Gretchen Lueking, Mary Codevilla, and Renee Gillilan.

