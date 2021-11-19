Georgia Tech Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 GEORGIA TECH FALL INVITATIONAL
- November 18-20, 2021
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets
- Live results (and on Meet Mobile: “2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational”)
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
2021 NCAA CUT LINES
The Georgia Tech Invite continues tonight with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays, along with finals of the individual 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and women’s 3m diving.
|MEN
|EVENT (SCY)
|WOMEN
|19.46
|50 free
|22.32
|42.88
|100 free
|48.76
|1:34.04
|200 free
|1:46.25
|4:16.75
|500 free
|4:44.77
|15:01.33
|1650 free
|16:25.47
|46.29
|100 fly
|52.7
|1:43.47
|200 fly
|1:57.42
|46.37
|100 back
|53.01
|1:41.81
|200 back
|1:55.05
|52.4
|100 breast
|1:00.12
|1:54.28
|200 breast
|2:10.37
|1:44.15
|200 IM
|1:57.62
|3:45.67
|400 IM
|4:13.19
Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- Georgia – 1:36.82
- Florida State – 1:37.43
- Florida – 1:38.01