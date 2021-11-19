2021 GT Invite Day 2 Prelims: Florida’s Kieran Smith Rattles Off 3 More Swims

2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

Men Event (SCY) Women 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Day 2 of competition is underway between Georgia Tech, Auburn, FSU, Florida, UGA and Iowa (women’s diving only) at the 2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational.

Florida’s Mabel Zavaros got the morning session started with a big best time in the 400 IM, claiming the top qualifying spot by three seconds at 4:08.30 She split 55.66/1:01.73/1:13.44/57.47; her previous best was 4:10.12. Auburn freshman Jacques Rathle posted the top time in a much closer field on the men’s side, going 3:47.19 (51.47/58.19/1:04.67/52.86). Florida junior Kevin Vargas was just behind at 3:47.47, followed by Ian Grum at 4:38.38 and Kieran Smith at 3:49.43.

Georgia senior Dakota Luther was the top qualifier in the women’s 100 fly with a 52.67 (24.78/27.89), one of three swimmers under 53 seconds. Not among them was pro Melanie Margalis, who swam an exhibition race in 53.08.

The men’s event saw the first race of the meet from UGA sophomore Luca Urlando, who missed Day 1 with an undisclosed illness but was cleared to compete today and tomorrow. The owner of the top 100 fly in the country before the start of invites, Urlando was the No. 2 qualifier this morning in 45.67. Florida junior Eric Friese was first in 45.47. Kieran Smith also exhibitioned the race, going 47.27.

Auburn’s Mykenzie Leehy led the way in the women’s 200 free, taking the top qualifying spot in 1:46.75 (51.76/54.99). Teammate Emily Hetzer was the only other swimmer under 1:47 this morning, going 1:46.82. Trey Freeman was the only man under 1:34 in the race, going 1:33.67 (45.24/48.43).

UGA junior Zoie Hartman was the only woman under 1:00 in the 100 breast, going 59.60 (28.33/31.27). In second was UGA freshman Angharad Evans, an England native with limited yards experience, who dropped 2.31 off her best time to go 1:00.00. Auburn sophomore Reid Mikuta led the men’s qualifiers with a best time, going 52.46 (24.70/27.76).

Auburn freshman Ellie Waldrep put up the No. 1 time in the women’s 100 back at 53.08 (25.63/27.45). Her teammate Kensley Merritt was the No. 2 qualifier at 53.85, although Melanie Margalis exhibitioned her second race of the morning at 53.78.

Mason Herbet led the men’s 100 back with a 46.47 (22.53/23.94). Kieran Smith clocked in at sixth in his third swim of the morning at 46.95, two tenths slower than his PR, and Luca Urlando was eighth at 47.82. Olympian Bobby Finke was also entered in the race, but did not swim.

Smith was entered in 10 events over the course of this three-day meet and thus far has swum everything he’s entered in, except the 200 free. On Day 1, he went 4-4 in wins, including two individual events and two relays.