Futures Qualifier Elizabeth Goodwin-Birnie Sends Verbal to South Carolina (2024)

NCSA and Futures qualifier Elizabeth Goodwin-Birnie has announced her verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina. Goodwin-Birnie will be a second-generation Gamecock, as both her parents attended South Carolina.

Goodwin-Birnie currently trains year-round with Nova of Virginia Aquatics, and is a junior at St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Virginia. She is set to arrive in Columbia in the fall of 2024.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of South Carolina!! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, teammates, and coaching staff at USC for helping me get here! I am so thankful for this opportunity! Spurs up and go gamecocks!!!”

Goodwin-Birnie is a very versatile sprinter, as she competed in all four strokes at the NCSA Summer Championships in July. Her highest finish was in the 50m fly (28.70) at 14th place. She also set a big lifetime best in the 200m IM, dropping almost 2 seconds from her best set in January to go a 2:26.21.

Top Times (LCM):

50 free – 27.07

100 free – 59.36

100 back – 1:06.41

100 fly – 1:04.41

100 breast – 1:16.64

200 IM – 2:26.21

Top Times (SCY):

50 free – 23.86

100 free – 52.53

100 back – 57.96

100 fly – 55.58

100 breast – 1:05.11

200 IM – 2:07.36

This past spring at the VISAA State Championships (Virginia Independent Schools), she claimed two 2nd place finishes individually, and contributed to a 2nd place relay. She set a best time in the 50 free, breaking 24.00 for the first time (23.86). She also set a best time twice in the 100 fly–she dropped almost half second in prelims, and another half second in finals (55.58). Goodwin-Birnie was also the fly leg on her school’s 200 medley relay, splitting a 25.84.

While her best times are currently well outside of SEC scoring range, she still has two more years to improve before arriving on campus. At last year’s conference meet, the Gamecocks had Greta Pelzek and Nicholle Toh advance to finals in the 100 fly, with Toh placing 16th overall (53.15). Paige Collins was just outside of scoring range in 25th place (53.49). Although Toh will have graduated by the time Goodwin-Birnie arrives, she will overlap a year with current sophomores Pelzek and Collins.

Goodwin-Birnie’s best 100 fly time right now would put her right in the middle of the Gamecock’s fly group. Pelzek (53.21) and Collins (52.92) lead the way for the returners. South Carolina’s current freshmen are more distance oriented, but Faith Khoo and Meg Maholic come in with best times of 56.44 and 55.89, respectively. The class of 2027 is relatively deep in the 100 fly, holding best times that are very similar to Goodwin-Birnie’s. Madelyn Yates (55.26) leads the way, followed by Ellery Ottem (55.45) and Alden Zerkle (55.99).

Goodwin-Birnie appears to be the Gamecock’s first public commitment for their class of 2028. South Carolina has been building a relatively large class for 2027, with commitments from Jane Koch, Emily Fekete, Madelyn Yates, Jessi Wigham, Ellery Ottem, Emily Eaton, Kylie Larkin, Caroline Chasser, Grace Daniels, Alden Zerkle, and Lienfang Yu. The class features a majority of out-of-state athletes, and is strong in sprint events of all strokes.



If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

