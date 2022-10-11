Winter Juniors Qualifier Jenna Brown Sends Verbal to Nebraska (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Speedo Winter Juniors qualifier Jenna Brown has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska, beginning in the fall of 2023.

Brown is currently completing her final year at Du Pont Manual High School, located in Louisville, Kentucky. She trains year-round with Lakeside Swim Team.

She announced her verbal commitment on Instagram:

Brown specializes in butterfly and mid-distance freestyle. She owns a Winter Junior National cut in the 200 fly, but also has Futures cuts in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.78

200 free – 1:51.56

100 fly – 56.39

200 fly – 2:01.29

200 IM – 2:07.06

400 IM – 4:27.61

At the Cary Speedo Sectionals in July, Brown advanced to the A-final of the 200 fly, where she finished 8th overall with a time of 2:21.04. She also competed at the NCSA Summer Championships in July, where she clocked a personal best in the 200 free, dropping over a second from her previous best.

At the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Championship, Brown competed in two individual events and contributed to two relays. She advanced to finals in both of her individual events, placing as high as 4th in the 200 free (1:51.80). She also placed 5th in the 100 fly with a best time of 56.39. She led off with a 53.43 on her school’s 7th place 400 freestyle relay, and a 25.00 on the 5th place 200 freestyle relay.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers placed 9th out of 12 teams at last year’s Big Ten Championship. Brown’s best 200 fly time would have put her just inside of the C-final at last year’s meet. The 200 fly was a relatively strong event for Nebraska last year, as Berkeley Livingston, Shannon Stott, and Margaret Berning advanced to finals in the event. Berning was their top finisher, coming in at 11th with a time of 1:57.32. All three will be graduated by the time Brown arrives in Lincoln, but she will overlap with current junior Sarah Barton, who went a 2:01.32 in the event last season.

Brown is joined by Beatrix Tanko in Nebraska’s class of 2027. Tanko is a Hungarian native who specializes in sprint freestyle and butterfly, with best times of 1:01.13 in the 100m fly and 26.56 in the 50m free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.