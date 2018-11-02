Full Rosters Announced For ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Lilly King, Mallory Comerford, Zach Apple and Justin Ress are among the key names highlighting rosters for the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, pitting the two major NCAA conferences against one another in a dual meet style setting.

Each school is represented by at least two men and two women on the conference all-star roster. The meet will take place on Nov. 10-11 at Purdue University.

The ACC lineup features world champ Comerford among 11 Louisville athletes: 5 male swimmers, 5 female swimmers and a female diver. NC State and Virginia lead with 12 total athletes: 5 male and 5 female swimmers apiece, with two divers from each program as well.

You can view the full ACC roster here.

ACC Roster by School

School Total Athletes Women Men Virginia 12 7 5 Florida State 11 5 6 Louisville 11 6 5 NC State 11 5 6 Notre Dame 9 5 4 Virginia Tech 9 4 5 Duke 8 3 5 Georgia Tech 8 4 4 North Carolina 8 5 3 Miami 7 4 3 Boston College 6 3 3 Pitt 5 3 2

The Big Ten lineup is led by world record-holder King of Indiana, one of 13 Hoosiers on the squad. Indiana, Ohio State and Minnesota all hit 13 total athletes (with the help of divers). Ohio State is led by Paul DeLakis on the men’s side. Minnesota has Bowen Becker to lead its men’s group and Indiana’s lineup features transfer Zach Apple.

You can view the full Big Ten roster here.

Big Ten Roster by School

School Total Athletes Women Men Ohio State 13 5 8 Indiana 13 5 8 Minnesota 13 7 6 Michigan 12 6 6 Purdue 12 7 5 Iowa 7 2 5 Wisconsin 6 4 2 Northwestern 5 3 2 Michigan State 4 2 2 Penn State 4 2 2 Nebraska 3 3 0 Illinois 2 2 0 Rutgers 2 2 0

Early-Look Showdowns

Though we don’t know who will swim what as of yet, a few event disciplines already look to have some outstanding Big Ten vs ACC matchups: