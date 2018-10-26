Friday Night Lights In Melbourne – Last Day of Aussie SC Prelims Video

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ok, so it’s technically Saturday in Australia, but Friday in the United States…either way, get in on the last prelims session of the 2018 Australian Short Championships in Melbourne. Kyle Chalmers, Cameron McEvoy, Emma McKeon, Emily Seebohm and more will be in the pool starting at 6:30pm Eastern.

 

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!