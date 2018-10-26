Cullen Jones Ranks No. 75 on Worldwide Top-100 Philanthropists List

Olympic champion Cullen Jones was announced Friday as No. 75 on Richtopia.com’s 2018 Top-100 Philanthropists list, which characterizes itself as a list of the “the most influential philanthropists, particularly at being pro-active.”

Jones, 34, is heavily involved in USA Swimming’s “Make a Splash” initiative, which provides free swim lessons nation-wide for children in underprivileged areas. Jones, in particular, is a major advocate and activist in promoting swimming in black communities.

It’s an honor to be listed for another year. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/VPjHJYnvTz — Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) October 26, 2018

While not officially retired from the sport, in addition to teaching swim lessons, Jones travels to give motivational talks. He also is involved in the fashion scene, making appearances charitable fundraisers as well as high-end fashion shows.

He’s among high company on the list, which also features heavy-hitters including Angelina Jolie, Mark Zuckerberg, Kobe Bryant, Bill and Melinda Gates, JK Rowling, and Oprah Winfrey.