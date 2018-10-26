Cullen Jones Ranks No. 75 on Worldwide Top-100 Philanthropists List

Torrey Hart
by Torrey Hart 3

October 26th, 2018 National, News

Olympic champion Cullen Jones was announced Friday as No. 75 on Richtopia.com’s 2018 Top-100 Philanthropists list, which characterizes itself as a list of the “the most influential philanthropists, particularly at being pro-active.”

Jones, 34, is heavily involved in USA Swimming’s “Make a Splash” initiative, which provides free swim lessons nation-wide for children in underprivileged areas. Jones, in particular, is a major advocate and activist in promoting swimming in black communities.

While not officially retired from the sport, in addition to teaching swim lessons, Jones travels to give motivational talks. He also is involved in the fashion scene, making appearances charitable fundraisers as well as high-end fashion shows.

He’s among high company on the list, which also features heavy-hitters including Angelina Jolie, Mark Zuckerberg, Kobe Bryant, Bill and Melinda Gates, JK Rowling, and Oprah Winfrey.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Socrateshatesoliveoil

A CLASS ACT always has been and always will be. So proud to know this young man and see that his achievements are not limited to a concrete hole in the ground filled with water.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Lpman

Big Cullen Jones fan, but what is going on with those eyebrows?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Aquabullet

I believe he has alopecia, so it may come and go and he just manages the best he can.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

