Bulldog Acevedo Still Out, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Georgia Bulldog Javier Acevedo still hasn’t returned to action, missing out on today’s home meet as the Bulldog men lost the Gators 166 to 132.

Acevedo injured himself earlier in the season, and while there still is no time table for his return, but a Georgia spokesperson confirmed that he is still rehabbing and expected to make a full recovery.

While Acevedo alone may not have been enough to make up the difference in today’s score, he did win the 100 back and 200 back at this meet on the same weekend last year, and his 22.20 medley relay leadoff last year was over a second faster than Youssef Said’s 23.34 today.

The Bulldogs’ next meet comes next weekend against South Carolina, and that will be their last tune up before they host the Bulldog Fall Invite, November 29th-December 1st.