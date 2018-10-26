Sarah Robinson Gives Heartfelt Post-Race Interview At Invictus Games

2018 Invictus Games

October 23-24, 2018 (swimming portion)

Sydney, Australia

Meet Results

Army reservist Sergeant Sarah Robinson gave an inspiring, heartfelt interview after finishing the women’s 50 freestyle at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

Robinson, a 41-year-old native of Hull, England, stated in her post-race interview:

“That’s the whole thing about the Invictus Games. It doesn’t matter where you come from. Yeah I came last, to be honest my goal was to just finish at all. Not be fished out of the pool, not panic. My teammate Poppy who swam back for me, she knows that because we’ve trained together for so long. So she knows my issues, she knows that I have a tendency to panic in the water. But everybody surrounds you, they don’t judge you, they’re there for you, they support you. It’s amazing. I honestly didn’t think I was going to finish.”

At the end of the interview, Australian journalist Richard Glover tells Robinson that he saw many special things while at the same pool for the 2000 Olympics, and that her moment was the best thing he’s ever seen.

You can watch the interview below, via @DayvisH on Twitter.

Robinson actually didn’t place last like she thought, finishing 23rd out of 24 swimmers in the women’s 50 free heats in a time of 1:13.26.

The Invictus Games are an adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans compete in various sports.

Sergeant Robinson is one of countless inspiring stories competing, as she was quoted by Hull Daily Mail: “I want to get my identity back – the soldier, the professional, the competitor, the mother. I was someone who was top in her field, but I can’t seem to claw my way back. But through sport and new challenges I know I can push myself to achieve and change my path for the better”. You can read more on her story here.