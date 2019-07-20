Four Meet Records Taken Down During Second Day of Cleveland Sectionals

2019 Speedo Champions Series- Cleveland

July 18-21, 2019

Cleveland State University-Busbey Natatorium

Cleveland, OH

The record-breaking streak at the Cleveland Sectionals continues with 4 more sectional records taken down during the second finals session.

The first meet record was dominated in the women’s 50 back, where the top 3 swimmers all swam under the former mark of 29.87. Winning the event was Casey Chung of Club Wolverine with a 28.97, followed shortly by Ohio State’s Nyah Funderbuke (29.32) and Rebekah Bradley (29.49).

All three swimmers moved up in the national rankings, with Chung #23, Funderbuke #35, and Bradley #44. For 17-year-old Chung and 16-year-old Funderbuke, the duo now rank 11th and 17th respectively for all 18&U swimmers in the nation this year.

The second meet record was set minutes after the women’s 50 back with the men’s event. Hunter Armstrong (named Joseph Armstrong in SWIMS) won the event with a 25.66, just missing his season best and US #11 time of 25.51. The former meet record of 26.35 was also eclipsed by runner-up Colin McDermott of Ohio State, putting up a 26.08 to rank 24th in the US. Another Buckeye, Robert Kondalski, took third with a 26.46 and is now 36th in the nation.

The mayhem continued into the women’s 200 free where winner Georgia White led an Ohio State 1-2-3 finish with a 2:01.86, knocking down the 2:02.12 sectional record. White was followed by teammates Lucija Jurkovic-Perisa (2:03.52) and Nicole Fye (2:04.21).

White and Jurkovic-Perisa were joined by Ohio State teammates Taylor Petrak and Freya Rayner in the women’s 400 free relay to set the fourth sectional record of the day. Their winning time of 3:48.16 took down the former record of 3:49.21. The Club Wolverine A and B relays rounded out the top 3 finishers.

More Day 2 Highlights:

Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev won his second individual event of the meet in a narrow 200 free victory. Gaziev winning time of 1:52.73 just held off Bearcats’ Din Selmanovic by 0.01s.

won his second individual event of the meet in a narrow 200 free victory. Gaziev winning time of 1:52.73 just held off Bearcats’ by 0.01s. Michael Schwers (Unattached) and Alex Dillmann (Ohio State) tied to win the men’s 100 fly, both swimming a time of 54.42.

(Unattached) and (Ohio State) tied to win the men’s 100 fly, both swimming a time of 54.42. Bearcat Aquatics’ Anhelina Kutsko won the women’s 100 fly with a lifetime best of 1:01.07.

won the women’s 100 fly with a lifetime best of 1:01.07. SwimStrongsville’s Felicia Pasadyn (4:52.11) defeated Ohio State WUGs medalist Molly Kowal (4:53.80) in the women’s 400 IM finals.

(4:52.11) defeated Ohio State WUGs medalist (4:53.80) in the women’s 400 IM finals. Club Wolverine’s Bora Unalmis won the men’s 400 IM with a time of 4:28.37, nearly half a second ahead of teammate David Cleason (4:28.92).

won the men’s 400 IM with a time of 4:28.37, nearly half a second ahead of teammate (4:28.92). After the women’s 400 free relay, the Ohio State men closed out the session with a win in the 400 free relay. The team of Loy, Pohlmann, Delakis, and Gaziev won with a top time of 3:27.30.

Team Scores After Day Two:

Top 3 Men’s Teams

Ohio State Swim Club- 443 points Club Wolverine- 249 points Bearcat Aquatics- 205.50 points

Top 3 Women’s Teams

Club Wolverine- 557 points Ohio State Swim Club- 480 points Hudson Explorer Aquatic Team- 167 points

Top 3 Combined Teams