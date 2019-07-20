Chadwick, Neal, Pebley and Coan Sign With LendingTree

CG Sports Management announced today that four Olympic and World Champion swimmers — Michael Chadwick, Jacob Pebley, Lia Neal and McKenzie Coan — have signed a formal team sponsorship deal with LendingTree.

Founded in 1996, LendingTree (www.lendingtree.com) is the largest online loan marketplace for various financial borrowing needs. The Charlotte based company allows borrowers to shop and compare competitive rates and terms across an array of financial products.

“I am extremely excited to be part of Team LendingTree through 2020. They are a leader in their industry and their mission is to support people trying to make their dreams into reality. I am excited to be joining another world class team outside of the pool.” – said Michael Chadwick, 2018 World Champion

The partnership with Team LendingTree represents the competitive journey to success often being measured by the obstacles an individual had to overcome to get there.

Paralympian and world record holder Mckenzie Coan is another key member of Team LendingTree. “This is an incredible opportunity and I am honored to work with a world class company like LendingTree. Achieving big goals takes an entire team. Having a company that recognizes that gives me a lot of confidence heading into next year.”

“LendingTree has helped people along their financial journeys for over 20 years, and now we are excited to sponsor Team LendingTree on their journeys to world class competitions and through 2020.” – said Robert Brown, Head of Brand Marketing and Insights at LendingTree

About LendingTree

LendingTree is a lot more than mortgages. We are an online loan marketplace for various financial borrowing needs including auto loans, small business loans, personal loans, credit cards, and more. We also offer comparison shopping services for autos, home improvement pros, and education programs. Together, these services serve as an ally for consumers who are looking to comparison shop among multiple businesses and professionals who will compete for their business.

Swimming news is courtesy of CG Sports Management / LendingTree, a SwimSwam partner.