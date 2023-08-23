Former Wisconsin Assistant Trevor Maida Added As Assistant Coach at Louisville

Trevor Maida has been announced as an addition to the Louisville coaching staff for the 2023-2024 season, the school announced Tuesday, August 23rd.

“We did an extensive national search and Trevor’s name kept coming up from a lot of people in the business that I highly respect in our sport,” said Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero. “Once we got to know him, it was a natural fit for our staff. He is a high energy guy, excited about coaching and a bit of a visionary and those qualities fit us perfectly. It was a great match all the way around and certainly we are excited about what he brings to the table as we continue to build what we have in the past 20 years.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the University of Louisville Swim and Dive staff,” said Maida. “Under Arthur Albiero’s guidance, the UofL has developed into an elite program filled with dedicated people who have built a championship culture. I want to thank Arthur for trusting me with this opportunity to learn the Louisville way and contribute to the program’s future success.”

Maida most recently spent four years at Wisconsin as an assistant coach. Over the summer, Maida coached Wisconsin rising sophomore Taiko Torepe-Ormsby to tie the New Zealand National Record in the 50 free as he swam a 22.11, qualifying him for the World Championships.

Prior to his time at Wisconsin, Maida spent a year at Indiana as a volunteer assistant coach. Both the Indiana men and women won the 2019 Big Ten team title. Maida also helped with recruiting and managed the team’s social media channels.

Maida’s first collegiate coaching stop was at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure located in Olean, New York. There he was a student assistant coach for two and a half seasons after suffering a career-ending injury during his freshman season. Maida primarily served as the team’s distance coach and also assisted in scheduling and recruiting.

Maida is the second coach to join the Louisville coaching staff in the last few days as Reed Fujan joined the staff as associate coach after most recently spending time at Alabama.