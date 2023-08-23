Temarie Tomley Joins Georgia Tech Coaching Staff As Assistant

Temarie Tomley has joined the Georgia Tech coaching staff for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, the school announced Wednesday, August 23rd.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add Temarie to our coaching staff,” Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “She brings a tremendous amount of success from her time in the pool at Alabama and as a top-30 qualifier for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, and from her time as a coach at George Washington where she helped lead them to back-to-back conference championships. I’m excited for the impact she’ll have on our entire team.”

“I am so excited and so grateful to Courtney for the opportunity to coach alongside a prestigious staff and a high-achieving group of student-athletes,” Tomley said. “I can’t wait to start helping build the Yellow Jackets to new heights.”

Tomley most recently spent two years as an assistant coach at George Washington. During both seasons, the men’s and women’s teams captured the Atlantic-10 team titles. Tomley primarily coached the sprint freestyle group and also assisted in women’s recruiting, business operations, volunteer management, technology and filming, business partnerships, and social media.

Prior to George Washington, she was the director of aquatics and competitive swimming at the Country Club of Mobile located in Mobile, Alabama. There she led the aquatics center which included over 100 athletes.

In addition to her work at the Country Club of Mobile, Tomley also helped assist with the annual giving and special events in the athletics department at the University of New Mexico. She was the assistant director for two years.

Tomley was a student-athlete at Alabama from 2015-2018. She qualified for NCAAs three times, swimming on Alabama’s relays in her freshman, sophomore, and senior seasons. In addition to her NCAA appearances, Tomley also competed at the 2016 US Olympic Trials in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Tomley’s personal best times in the 50, 100, and 200 free still stand in the All-Time Top 10 at Alabama.

Tomley graduated from Alabama in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science. She went on to earn a master’s in business administration.