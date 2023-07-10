Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bryon Tansel, Aaron Bell Leaving Louisville to Join Michigan Staff Under Matt Bowe

Sources tell SwimSwam that new Michigan head coach Matt Bowe has made his first hires in Ann Arbor.

Louisville associate coaches Bryon Tansel and Aaron Bell will be joining the Wolverines’ coaching staff after just one season with the Cardinals. Tansel, a former assistant with Bowe at Ohio State, will serve as associate head coach after initially interviewing for Michigan’s head coaching position.

At this year’s NCAA Championships, Tansel and Bell helped guide the Louisville women to their most points in school history (288) en route to a fourth-place finish while the men placed 13th.

Prior to Louisville and Ohio State, Tansel had stops at LSU, Eastern Michigan, and with club programs in Dallas and Virginia.

At LSU, Tansel worked with the sprint group and assisted his athletes to four individual school records and two varsity records in 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. He spent the 2016-17 season on the coaching staff at LSU after three seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University.

Tansel’s wife, Danielle, is a coach as well, having spent four years as a member of the Michigan staff — so there’s a deep connection for the Tansel family in Ann Arbor.

Before Louisville, Bell spent five seasons at Notre Dame as an associate head coach and men’s recruiting coordinator. He brought the program’s class rankings up from honorable mention in 2016 to 11th in 2020. Bell also worked with distance stars such as two-time ACC champion Zach Yeadon and 2021 ACC Championships Swimmer of the Meet Jack Hoagland. Prior to Notre Dame, Bell served on staff at Virginia Tech (2011-16) and Buffalo (2007-11).

Louisville has only associate head coach Stephanie Juncker and assistant Nick Zorn left on the team’s swimming staff under longtime head coach Arthur Albiero. It’s the second season in a row that the Cardinals have experience significant turnover after losing Chris Lindauer and Kameron Chastain to Notre Dame last summer.

Lap Counter
4 minutes ago

Any chance Tansel’s wife returns to Michigan staff?

Inclusive Parent
21 minutes ago

So, with Tansey’s background and expertise as sprint coach, is there a place for Josh to remain in distance, or is this a fair warning shot that says “time to move on.” Or is it an acknowledgment that Josh is going to find a head coach gig soon? (Or already has?)

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Inclusive Parent
5 minutes ago

He must’ve moved on, right? Aaron Bell seems like a great distance coach

Lamboswam
29 minutes ago

The swimming side of Bowe’s staff
is shaping out very well.

Yet…how is the diving coach search
progressing?

bobthebuilderrocks
40 minutes ago

Am I wrong, or does Bowe have a pretty good staff behind him when he starts at Michigan?

Zippo
41 minutes ago

Michigan’s Coaching Revamp

In Ann Arbor, new hires emerge,
Coaches join, Wolverines’ urge.
Tansel and Bell, skilled and bright,
Guiding swimmers with all their might.
Michigan’s waves, they’ll help to surge.

joannietheswimmer
Reply to  Zippo
4 minutes ago

zip it, please

