RUMOR MILL: Three High Profile College Assistants Spotted on Deck at Michigan

The University of Michigan is on the market for a new head swimming & diving coach after Mike Bottom’s retirement a few weeks ago, and it appears as though they are focusing their search on high profile associate head coaches.

Cal associate head coach Matt Bowe, Louisville associate head coach Bryon Tansel, and Arizona State associate head coach Herbie Behm have all been spotted on deck with members of the Michigan athletics administration in recent weeks.

The three are among the highest-regarded assistants in the country. Bowe has Big Ten experience thanks to five years at Ohio State. He left last season to become the associate head coach at Cal, where he was part of an NCAA Championship squad.

Among the things Bowe has to offer, he could immediately bring some big credibility to the program if Olympian Hunter Armstrong, who turned pro and followed him to Cal, returned to the midwest to train in Ann Arbor.

He also spent a year as an assistant at Indiana (2016-2017), and as an assistant head coach at nearby Eastern Michigan (2013-2016). From a regional-experience perspective, Bowe checks all of the right boxes.

While Bowe was hired as the men’s assistant coach at Cal, the program wound up combining, blurring the line between men’s and women’s staffs.

His former colleague Bryon Tansel is coming off one year as an associate head coach at Louisville. Last year, the Louisville women finished 4th and men finished 13th at the NCAA Championships.

One alumni told SwimSwam that former members of the Michigan team are in favor of hiring Bowe under the belief that it might net them a two-for-one deal: they expect that Tansel, who also spent five seasons at Ohio State, would be his first hire.

Tansel’s wife Danielle is a coach as well, having spent four years as a member of the Michigan staff – so there’s a deep connection for the Tansel family in Ann Arbor.

Behm is the youngest of the group. An Arizona State alum, Behm has the fewest regional connections. He has led the team’s sprint groups since returning to the program in 2018, and previously had stints at Utah and with the Phoenix Swim Club.

But Behm comes from an Arizona State team that, at least on the men’s side, is the hottest thing in the country – both at the pro and collegiate level. They rose all the way to 2nd place last year’s NCAA Championship meet, are home to one of the world’s top 3 swimmers Leon Marchand, and seemingly can’t-miss these days.

While we don’t know if this is the entirety of the group that Michigan is interviewing for the gig, what is noteworthy is the ages of the three: Bowe is 39, Tansel is 38, and Behm is 32. That means each has the potential to fill this position for the next few decades.

With recruiting for the class of 2025 already underway, the pressure is on Michigan to fill this position quickly to start rebuilding their roster. The hire will ultimately set off a ripple effect of movement across the country.