Reed Fujan Leaving Alabama to Become Associate Coach at Louisville

Reed Fujan is climbing the coaching ladder from Alabama assistant to Louisville associate, joining the Cardinals’ staff under 21st-year head coach Arthur Albiero.

Fujan will serve as the second associate coach on Louisville’s staff next season along with Stephanie Juncker while Nick Zorn is slated to remain on as an assistant. The Cardinals lost associate coaches Bryon Tansel and Aaron Bell to the new Michigan staff under Matt Bowe this offseason.

Louisville is coming off a successful 2022-23 campaign that saw the women place 4th and the men place 13th at the NCAA Championships in March. The Cardinal women scored 288 points — the most in school history — and they return 279 of those points next season.

Fujan spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide as an assistant following a one-year stint as head coach at Division III St. John’s. A 2017 graduate of Notre Dame, the Minnesota native spent the 2017-18 season as a volunteer assistant at Indiana while former Alabama head coach Coley Stickels was the Hoosiers’ associate head coach. As a swimmer, he clocked the second-fastest 200 free time in Irish program history during his time at Notre Dame.

Fujan’s departure from Tuscaloosa means that the Crimson Tide will have an almost entirely new coaching staff under third-year head coach Margo Geer next season. Ozzie Quevedo became the women’s head coach at SMU, James Barber took a job off-deck with American College Connection recruiting, and Roman Willets left for Pitt. Geer hired Andrew Hodgson from Northwestern, Michael White from Wisconsin, and Jake Larson from Miami (OH) to help fill those gaps.

This summer, Geer received a three-year contract extension worth a base salary of $160,000 per year.