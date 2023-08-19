Alabama Hires Miami (OH) Distance Coach Jake Larson for Swimming Staff

The University of Alabama has added another assistant coach, Jake Larson, to its swimming & diving coaching staff for the 2023-2024 season. Larson comes to the Crimson Tide after spending five seasons at Miami University in Ohio, where he spent four seasons, including last year as an associate head coach.

“I’m really excited to add Jake to our staff,” Alabama head coach Margo Geer said. “I think he is a great fit for what we are trying to do here and will be valuable in building relationships and bringing talent to Tuscaloosa. He brings with him a plan for success both in the classroom and in the pool, and knows how to develop student-athletes into the best versions of themselves. We can’t wait for him, his wife Rachel, and their son James to join us.”

While with the RedHawks, Larson served as the international recruiting coordinator and assisted with official and unofficial visits. He coached the middle distance stroke and individual medal groups for his first four years and was the sole oversight for all distance training last season.

That includes oversight of Miami freshman Evan Kindseth, who placed 2nd at the 2023 Men’s MAC Championships in 15:38.02, though he had a high school best of 15:31.

The Miami men won their third straight MAC Conference Championship last season while the women’s team placed 3rd out of 8 teams.

Larson’s hiring continues an almost-total rebuild for the Alabama coaching staff this off-season. Besides third-year head coach Margo Geer, who had no prior significant coaching experience before taking over at Alabama, only one other swimming assistant from last season is still on the Alabama staff.

That one assistant is Reed Fujan, whose name has been connected to some of the high-profile associate head coaching jobs that are still open around the country, so there’s a chance that he won’t return next season either.

Besides Larson, other additions to the staff in the offseason include Andrew Hodgson from Northwestern and Michael White from Wisconsin.

Alabama’s NCAA Finishes:

2021: Men 15th, Women 5th

2022: Men 14th, Women 4th

2023: Men 19th, Women 14th

Prior to serving as the associate head coach at Miami, Larson was a graduate assistant coach for St. Cloud State University (2016-18) where he worked with the sprint group. He also was an assistant swim coach at Wisconsin-La Crosse (2014-16), where he administered all workouts, strength training and dryland for the distance group. Additionally, he spent time as a camp coach at Stanford University and Nike Sports Camps (2015, 2016).

“I am unbelievably thankful to Coach Margo and her staff for the opportunity to join the Alabama family,” Larson said. “Alabama has a notoriously high standard of achievement and excellence, and it’s an honor to be joining such a historic athletic department. I cannot wait to help contribute to the Crimson Tide’s future success! Roll Tide!”

Miami has hired Kile Aukerman, formerly an assistant at Ohio State, to backfill Larson’s slot.