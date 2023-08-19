Siobhan Haughey Fires Off Pre-Asian Games 24.44 50 Free National Record

2023 HONG KONG OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, August 18th – Sunday, August 20th

Victoria Park Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2023 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships are taking place this weekend, with the 3-day affair having kicked off yesterday from Victoria Park Swimming Pool.

On day two, former University of Michigan Wolverine Siobhan Haughey fired off a new national record in the women’s 50m freestyle.

25-year-old Haughey scorched a lifetime best of 24.44 to take the domestic gold. That outing overtook her own previous Hong Kong standard of 24.56 put on the books earlier this year at the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Haughey’s 50m free stunner comes just weeks after she earned silver in the 100m freestyle at this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. And, her result here sets the stage for what could potentially take place at the Asian Games which begin next month in Hangzhou, China.

Haughey said after her 24.44 national record-setting performance, “I have been back from Japan for two weeks and so far I’ve had really good training. If I can keep up the same preparation, I’m sure I can do well in Hangzhou.”

The two-time Olympic silver medalist is slated to race the 50m free, 100m free, 200m free and 50m breaststroke individual events in addition to relays at the Asian Games.

“Both the 100-metre and 200-metre free are definitely my favourite events but you can never know who will suddenly swim really fast, or predict how other people will do. I am focusing on myself and seeing what I can do,” Haughey said after her race. (South China Morning Post)