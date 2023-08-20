Former San Jose State Trainer Scott Shaw Pleads Guilty to Two Federal Charges

Former San Jose State trainer Scott Shaw pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two federal charges for groping female athletes, 14 years after a group of Spartan swimmers aired sexual assault allegations to no avail.

In 2010, an internal investigation by SJSU’s human resources department determined that Shaw’s treatment was legitimate “trigger point” therapy despite complaints by 17 swimmers the year prior. The concerns surrounded inappropriate touching of the breasts, areola, and buttocks for shoulder and back injuries.

“It’s a little bit maddening to go through a whole trial, and 12 years of this person vehemently denying everything, then all of a sudden he shows up and admits to that,” said former SJSU swimmer Caitlin Macky, who was the first to speak out against Shaw in 2009 and testified against him during this year’s trial that was declared a mistrial two weeks ago. “Everyone called us liars for so long. It does feel better that it’s out there and it’s public record.”

Swim coach Sage Hopkins compiled the accounts into a file nearly 300 pages long and notified campus police in 2009, but no charges were brought against Shaw. Hopkins later sent the file to SJSU’s Title IX office in 2018 and the school reopened the investigation the following year.

Shaw remained with the Spartans until 2020, when he voluntarily left and started collecting a state pension. He faces a maximum of two years in prison — one for each misdemeanor count — at his sentencing hearing on Nov. 14. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division only brought six charges involving four athletes from within the five-year statute of limitations.

Hopkins said he hopes this case “highlights some concerns with the judicial system in terms of statute of limitations for sexual violence against women. I’m hopeful that at some point, that system will be changed to better protect the women of our society.”

“Those who were harmed by the actions of Scott Shaw shouldered a burden for years and patiently waited for their day in court,” SJSU said in a statement. “We hope they feel some vindication in this result. The university is committed to preventing sexual misconduct and will be vigilant in protecting our campus community.”

SJSU has paid more than $5 million in settlements to more than two dozen victims and hired a new university president, athletic director, and head of its Title IX office since the scandal resurfaced a few years ago.