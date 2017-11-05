Flyer Mason Thompson Sends Verbal to UCSD Tritons

Mason Thompson from Danville, California has added his name to the growing list of verbal commits to the University of California, San Diego for the class of 2022.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to UCSD. I am grateful for the support and guidance of my coaches and family throughout my career. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of a wonderful team and school.”

Thompson is a senior at Northern California’s Valley Christian High School. He placed third in the 100 fly at the 2017 CIF-North Coast Section Championships, clocking a lifetime-best 50.18 in the final. He also swam the 200 IM but missed qualifying for the final. Thompson swam at the California State Meet, finishing 35th in prelims of the 100 fly. All in all he had a successful high school season, earning PBs in the 100 fly and 200 IM, and then in the 200 fly at the Walk-On meet following NCS.

Swimming for his club team Orinda Aquatics this summer, Thompson earned a slew of LCM best times at Far Westerns, Futures, and Speedo Junior Nationals: 50/100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. His best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 fly and the B final of the 200 IM at 2017 PCSC Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 24.25

100 fly – 50.18

200 fly – 1:55.81

200 IM – 2:00.94

Thompson will suit up for the Tritons with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Ivan Kurakin and Spencer Daily.

