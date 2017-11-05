YOTA’s Lauren Soleo Announces Verbal Commitment to James Madison

Lauren Soleo of Cary, North Carolina has announced her verbal commitment to James Madison University for 2018-19. She will join Virginia natives Carter Roehrle and Morgan Whaley in the JMU class of 2022.

“I chose JMU because everything about the campus and the team felt like home. I know that JMU is a place where I can succeed both in the pool and in the classroom, and I am excited for my next four years as a Duke!”

Soleo is a senior at Panther Creek High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and Academic All-Conference Team member, she placed 9th in 200 free (1:53.33) and the 500 free (5:02.11) at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. Soleo does her club swimming with YMCA of the Triangle Area (YOTA) Swim Team. She had a breakout meet at Winter Juniors her sophomore year, going best times in the 200 free by 2 seconds, the 500 free by 6 seconds, and the 1650 by 21 seconds.

At the 2017 CAA Championships, her best times would have scored 3rd in the 1650 free, 5th in the 500 free, 14th in the 200 free, and 12th in the 200 fly.

Best SCY Times:

200 free: 1:52.06

500 free: 4:55.71

1000 free: 10:11.25

1650 free: 16:48.99

200 fly: 2:05.43

Best LCM Times:

200 free: 2:06.82

400 free: 4:22.50

800 free: 9:00.97

1500 free: 17:23.85

200 fly: 2:24.06

