James Madison Scores a Pair of Verbals: Carter Roehrle and Morgan Whaley

James Madison Women’s Swimming and Diving Team has picked up two verbal commitments to its class of 2022: Carter Roehrle and Morgan Whaley, both from Williamsburg, Virginia.

Carter Roehrle

“I chose JMU to be my home because I knew I belonged there from the start. I fell in love with everything JMU had to offer, from the amazing team, coaching staff, and facilities. JMU has supported me throughout the entire recruiting process and has made my decision easy. I cannot wait to be apart [sic]of such a great team where I know I will be supported in and out of the pool. Go Dukes!”

Roehrle swims for Jamestown High School and 757 Swim. At the 2017 VHSL 4A Swimming & Diving Championship, she was a double state champion in the 200 medley (butterfly) and 200 free relays, and placed sixth and fifth in the 200 IM and 100 fly, respectively, contributing to Jamestown’s 4A team title. Swimming for her club team, Roehrle updated both her SCY and LCM times in the 100/200 butterfly this spring.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 56.08

200 fly – 2:05.13

100 free – 53.13

200 free – 1:55.39

200 IM – 2:08.84

Happy to announce I have verbally committed to swim at JMU! Can't wait to be a baby Duke💜💛🐶 pic.twitter.com/P0fhiTljNx — Carter Roehrle (@carterroehrle) July 7, 2017

Morgan Whaley

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at James Madison University!💜💛 Can’t wait to be a baby Duke🐶 #GODUKES”

Whaley swims for Warhill High School and Williamsburg Aquatic Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she won the Virginia 3A state title in the 100 fly and was runner-up in the 100 back as a sophomore. Last season she was third in the fly and fourth in the back. In club swimming, Whaley recently updated all her best LCM times at the TAC TYR Triangle Classic.

Whaley will add a big boost to the JMU lineup in 2018-19. Her top SCY times would have landed her in the A finals of the 100/200 fly, which were devoid of Dukes, and in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 200 IM:

200 fly – 2:01.95

100 fly – 55.21

200 back – 2:02.58

100 back – 57.08

200 IM – 2:05.67

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at James Madison University!💜💛Can't wait to be a baby Duke🐶 #GODUKES pic.twitter.com/WXMdEpBiRB — Morgan (@morganwhaleyyy) July 16, 2017

