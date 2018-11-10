Florida HS 3A States: Creekside Girls Notch 4-Point Victory Over Bartram Trail

FHSAA 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Results

Friday, November 9th

Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center (Stuart, FL)

The Florida High School Athletic Association class 3A state championships concluded on Saturday night in Stuart, Florida. This article covers class 3A only. All other classes will be given their own recap at the conclusion of the meets. The scores listed below are the scores shown in meet mobile at the conclusion of the finals session.

TOP 5 FINAL BOYS’ TEAM SCORES:

Venice High School- 230 Bartram Trail- 202 Creekside- 195 Chiles- 184.5 Barron Collier- 166.5

TOP 5 FINAL GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

Creekside- 241 Bartram Trail- 237 Chiles- 208 Venice High- 151 Nease- 144

A close call on the girls’ side saw Creekside eke out a 4-point victory over local rival Bartram Trail to become back-to-back champions. Chiles rounded out the top 3, less than 30 points behind Bartram. The Venice High boys secured victory over Bartram Trail by 28 points, while Creekside took 3rd in the boys’ team race.

MEET HIGHLIGHTS:

Fort Myers’ Olivia McMurray is still perfect individually at state meets. As a freshman, she swept her individual races in the 200 IM and 500 free. This year, she swapped out the 200 IM for the 200 free. In a close battle with Jensen Beach freshman Blair Stoneburg, McMurray came from slightly behind to win 1:48.00 to 1:48.29. She went on to defend her 500 free title, again using her back-end speed as she pulled away from Forest’s Elise Bauer (4:48.59) to win in 4:47.91.

After taking 2nd in the 200 free, Stoneburg went on to win the 100 free as a freshman, closing in on the 50-second barrier in 50.04. She wasn’t the only freshman to win an event tonight. Chiles’ Lydia Hanlon picked up her first ever states win with a 55.28 in the 100 back. Nease’s Olivia Peoples, who won the 100 breast as a freshman last season, defended her title tonight in 1:03.36 as she chased down Lincoln’s Saige Kemeny (1:03.39) for a photo finish.

Bartram Trail’s Summer Stanfield secured a winning double. First, she broke 2:00 in the 200 IM for the first time to win by over 3 seconds in 1:59.93. Stanfield went on to win the 100 fly, passing Venice’s Kristen Nutter (55.24) on the back half to win in 54.71. Hanlon was 3rd there with a 55.48.

Bartram’s Jack VanDeusen won a tight race with Sebastian River’s Ethan McCloud (1:49.49) in the 200 IM. They were neck-and-neck through the front half, but McCloud broke away on the breast leg. VanDeusen was behind by a second, but tore through the final 50 in 25.18. At the touch, he won by hundredths in 1:49.40. VanDeusen later took silver in the 500 free in 4:25.27, though he was slightly faster with his 4:23.44 in prelims. Venice’s Arik Katz won the race, pulling ahead on the back half in 4:23.32. Both Katz and VanDeusen are juniors, setting up an exciting rematch for next year.

After finishing as the runner-up in 2017, Doral’s Adrian Aguilar picked up gold in the 100 fly. He took the edge over Chiles’ Ryland Sun (48.73) up front and held on to his lead with a 48.32. Aguilar also took 3rd in the 500 free, clocking in at 4:27.41.

Additional Event Winners