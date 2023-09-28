Florida To Kick Off 2023-24 Season Friday

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving is set to open up its season Friday, Sept. 29, on the road and in three different locations. The Gators will face Nova Southeastern and Florida Atlantic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, Sept. 29. The women’s team will go against SEC opponent Vanderbilt the same day in Nashville, Tennessee. Diving heads to Coral Gables, Florida in a diving only meet to compete against Miami.

The men are coming off an 11th straight SEC Championship and sixth-place finish at last year’s NCAA Championships where the Gators set three NCAA relay records (200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay) and four National Championships.

The Gator women were crowned SEC Champions for the first time since 2009, and finished ninth at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Florida earned its first top-10 finish since the 2014-15 season.

Preseason Gator Splashes