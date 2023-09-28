Florida State Set To Host Inaugural Fall Classic

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will open the 2023-24 season by hosting the inaugural FSU Fall Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Morcom Aquatic Center. The women’s team will also be competing at the UNF Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla.

“We’re excited to get the season started,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “This is the first time we’re hosting a season-opening invitational with some great teams. We’re looking forward to having a great team atmosphere out at Morcom as well as over in Jacksonville.”

The Seminoles will welcome TCU, Liberty and Georgia Tech for a two-day meet, starting on Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday’s session will start at 10 a.m.

The meet will feature nine events each day with 12 swimmers and one diver representing each team.

Friday

200 medley relay

200 free

400 IM

100 fly

50 free

100 breast

100 back

400 free relay

Women’s 1-meter diving/Men’s 3-meter diving

Saturday

400 medley relay

500 free

200 breast

200 back

100 free

200 fly

200 IM

200 free relay

Women’s 3-meter diving/ Men 1-meter diving

Live timing will be available through meet mobile.

Members of the women’s team will head to Jacksonville, Fla., to compete in the UNF Invitational, which will start at 7 p.m. on Friday at the UNF Competition Pool Complex. Saturday’s session will begin at 11 a.m.

In addition to UNF and Florida State, Campbell and Georgia Southern will be competing.

Friday

200 medley relay

400 IM

200 free

100 back

200 fly

100 breast

50 free

1000 free

Saturday

400 medley relay

500 free

200 breast

100 fly

100 free

200 IM

200 free relay

The meet will be streamed on ESPN+ and live timing will be available on meet mobile.