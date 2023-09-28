Florida State Set To Host Inaugural Fall Classic

Courtesy: FSU Athletics
Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will open the 2023-24 season by hosting the inaugural FSU Fall Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Morcom Aquatic Center. The women’s team will also be competing at the UNF Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla.
“We’re excited to get the season started,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “This is the first time we’re hosting a season-opening invitational with some great teams. We’re looking forward to having a great team atmosphere out at Morcom as well as over in Jacksonville.”
The Seminoles will welcome TCU, Liberty and Georgia Tech for a two-day meet, starting on Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday’s session will start at 10 a.m.
The meet will feature nine events each day with 12 swimmers and one diver representing each team.
Friday
- 200 medley relay
- 200 free
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 50 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 400 free relay
- Women’s 1-meter diving/Men’s 3-meter diving
Saturday
- 400 medley relay
- 500 free
- 200 breast
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 fly
- 200 IM
- 200 free relay
- Women’s 3-meter diving/ Men 1-meter diving
Live timing will be available through meet mobile.
Members of the women’s team will head to Jacksonville, Fla., to compete in the UNF Invitational, which will start at 7 p.m. on Friday at the UNF Competition Pool Complex. Saturday’s session will begin at 11 a.m.
In addition to UNF and Florida State, Campbell and Georgia Southern will be competing.
Friday
- 200 medley relay
- 400 IM
- 200 free
- 100 back
- 200 fly
- 100 breast
- 50 free
- 1000 free
Saturday
- 400 medley relay
- 500 free
- 200 breast
- 100 fly
- 100 free
- 200 IM
- 200 free relay
The meet will be streamed on ESPN+ and live timing will be available on meet mobile.