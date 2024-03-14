First Colony Swim Team Names New Head Coach, Restructured Staff

Courtesy: First Colony Swim Team

Earlier this year, Ben Pulskamp was officially announced as the team’s new Head Coach.

Pulskamp previously served as FCST’s Head Age Group Coach from 2015 to 2023 before taking over as the Interim Head Coach in June of 2023. Before joining FCST, Pulskamp served as the Senior Coach for Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club and as the Head Age Group Coach for Southern Marlins Racing Team. An ASCA Level 4 coach, Pulskamp has produced multiple State Champions, Sectional Champions, Junior National Qualifiers, and over 20 Nationally Ranked Top 10 Athletes.

FCST’s Board of Directors praised Pulskamp, noting that “Ben has shown us the type of leader he is during this challenging time of transition, and we commend him for his work on and off the pool deck. We are excited to see him empower the staff, develop the swimmers, and continue the hard work he’s been doing to make FCST an amazing program.

Jason Devine will take over as Head Age Group Coach.

Prior to joining FCST in 2022 as the Head Developmental Coach, Devine spent time as the Head Age Group Coach for the following teams: DADs Club, Rice Aquatics, and Katy Aquatics. He served as a board member for Gulf Swimming for 6 years and was the TAGS representative for Gulf Swimming for 4 years. Devine’s passion for coaching and skill-driven teaching methods earned him recognition as the GULF Age Group Coach of the Year in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

“The team is very lucky to have Devine bring his energy and expertise into the Age Group Program after laying the technical foundation with the Developmental Program the past few years. I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Pulskamp.

Finally, Mandy Norris will move into the Head Developmental Coach position.

Norris joined the First Colony staff in 2014. An ASCA Level 3 coach, Norris has worked with swimmers of all ages and levels. In addition to her coaching success, Norris has been an instrumental part of FCST’s operations off the deck, coordinating team camps and clinics, new swimmer evaluations, practice schedules, and developmental meets. She also served as the Gulf Swimming Camp Coordinator for six years.

Pulskamp states, “Mandy has been a leader from within the program for many years, and she will continue to lay an excellent foundation with our athletes and parents for the future of the program.”

First Colony Swim Team is thrilled to have such talented coaches leading its Senior, Age Group, and Developmental programs.