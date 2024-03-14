2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 3

In the women’s meet, Nova S’eastern’s Rafaela Raurich (53.13) is the top seed in the 100 fly, but she’ll have to get by Luna Mertins, who propelled Lynn to victory in last night’s medley relay with her fly split. Colorado Mesa’s Benedict Nagy is looking for an IM sweep; after winning the 200 IM last night, she comes in with the top time in the 400 (4:11.00). We’ll have familiar faces in the 200 free: Nova S’eastern’s Emily Trieschmann is seeded #1 with 1:47.08 ahead of teammate Emilia Ronningdal (1:47.70). The top 3 finishers from last year’s 3-meter diving event top the field of this year’s entrants: defending champion Luna Vejarano of Clarion, Madison Kooistra from Grand Valley, and Mikaela Senkus from Wayne State.

Henderson State’s Jase Pinckney (46.02) comes in with the fastest time in the 100 fly on the men’s side, followed by Findlay’s Timothy Stollings and McKendree’s Jackson Lustig. All three were A finalists last year. 200 IM champion Benjamin Sampson leads the entrants in the 400 IM with a seed time (3:40.20) that is 5 seconds faster than his third-place finals performance a year ago. Defending champion Santiago Corredor of Tampa and 2023 runner-up Cedric Buessing of Indy are also contenders. In the 200 free, 2023 A finalists Matthew Bosch of Grand Valley (1:34.53), Nova S’eastern’s Marcel Snitko (1:34.62), Oklahoma Christian’s Victor Rosado (1:34.79), and Colorado Mesa’s Aziz Ghaffari (1:34.98) top the field, but defending champion Thomas Flower of Nova S’eastern is also in the mix at 6th seed.

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Meet: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Rafaela Raurich, Nova S’eastern – 53.54 Luna Mertins, Lynn – 53.62 Isabelle Sering, Tampa – 54.01 Emily Mears-Bentley, Findlay – 54.15 Tehani Kong, CSU East Bay – 54.33 Mellie Wijk, Drury – 54.37 Madysen Barnes, Tampa – 54.44 Mikayla Kloth, Delta State – 54.47 Kiara Borchardt, Colorado Mesa – 54.48 Anastasiy Yermishyna, Drury – 54.69 Susana Ungo, Emmanuel – 54.78 Alysa Wager, Grand Valley – 54.99 Anne Osmun, Mines – 55.19 Alicja Pinkowicz, Davenport – 55.21 Mariana de Alencar, Drury – 55.28 Justice Glasgow, Southern Conn – 55.44

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2019)

Meet: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2019)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Meet: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 3:42.49 – Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser (2022)

Meet: 3:42.49 – Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser (2022)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:44.44 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Meet: 1:45.27 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2015)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Meet: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Women’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims

NCAA DII: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Meet: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Top 16 Qualifiers: