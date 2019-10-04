FINA World Cup Budapest: Kira Toussaint Fires Off Dutch Record In 50 Back

FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Friday, October 4th – Sunday, October 6th

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

LCM

Entry List

Start Lists/Results

While competing on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series stop in Budapest, 25-year-old Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint produced a new national record in the women’s 50m backstroke.

After leading the field with a morning heats swim of 27.93 to put up the only sub-28 second outing of the competition, Toussaint slashed another .25 off of that mark to stop the clock at a monster 27.68 tonight.

That, once again, represented the only sub-28 second time of the field and also checks-in as a new lifetime best for the former Tennessee Vol. Toussaint’s previous PB was represented by the 27.78 she notched in the semi-final of this year’s World Championships. There in Gwangju she ultimately finished 8th in the final with a mark of 27.85.

Toussaint’s 27.68 time tonight, however, overtakes a supersuited record left over from the 2009 World Championships. The previous Dutch standard stood at 27.77 from Hinkelien Schreuder‘s performance 10 years ago.

The record is extra redemption for Toussaint who had a tumultuous year battling a false positive test for which FINA official withdrew its case.

Toussaint had been on a voluntary suspension after having tested positive for Tulobuterol after a November 2nd doping test at the Beijing stop of the FINA World Cup Series. Per Toussaint at the time, FINA’s letter to the athlete stated that a reading of 0.000000001 grams was found in the test.

However, after re-testing of the samples at the same Beijing laboratory, the earlier results of tulobuterol in these samples were indeed incorrect.