Zheng Quah Clocks 1:34.9 200 Free as Cal Sweeps Pacific

CAL vs PACIFIC (MEN’S DUAL)

October 3rd, 2019

Stockton, CA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Cal – 187 Pacific – 74

The Cal men, defending NCAA champions, kicked off their regular season by winning all 14 events versus Pacific. Zheng Quah and Ryan Hoffer each won two individual events to help the Bears to victory. Quah threw down an impressive 1:34.91 to win the 200 free. Quah has a personal best of 1:33.75, and his first 200 free of last season (also in October) was 1:37.09. Quah also won the 200 Im in 1:46.61 thanks to a quick 49.15 on the first 100.

Hoffer bested his first 50 free from last year handily, clocking a 19.88 yesterday. Early last October, Hoffer swam a 20.17 for his first official 50 of the season. Hoffer also took the 100 fly in a quick 47.96, which also blew away his first 100 fly from last season – 51.95. It should be noted that his first 100 fly last season was from September 21st. He also split 43.54 anchoring the A 400 free relay, which swam Exhibition (not for points).

Hugo Gonzalez won the 100 back in 48.52, not too far off his personal best of 46.24. He also swam the fastest time in the 200 breast, although he swam exhibition. Gonzalez clocked a 1:59.69, coming in just off his fastest dual meet of his career, which sits at 1:58.72 from November of 2017. With Gonzalez swimming exhibition, Jaques Laeuffer won the event in 2:00.37.

Daniel Carr won the 100 free with his fastest dual meet time of his career. Carr swam a 44.76, well ahead of the 46.13 he swam in his first outing last season, and slightly ahead of his dual meet best of 45.22, also from last season. Reece Whitley won the 100 breast in 53.19, besting the field by 3 seconds. The time also comes in as his 3rd fastest dual meet performance to date.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

STOCKTON, Calif. – California won all 14 events and ran away with a 187-74 victory over Pacific in its first dual meet of the 2018-19 campaign on Thursday afternoon at the Chris Kjeldsen Pool.

The Bears bookended the afternoon with victories in the 200-yard medley relay (1:29.62) and the 400-yard free relay (3:06.15) while seniors Ryan Hoffer and Zheng Wen Quah won two individual events each to highlight Cal’s well-rounded performance. Hoffer won both the 50 free (19.88) and 100 fly (47.96) while Quah took top times in the 200 free (1:34.91) and 200 IM (1:46.61).

Daniel Carr , Marcos Rico Peng , Pawel Sendyk and Kyle Millis set the tone with the 1:29.62 finish in the 200 medley relay, edging three other Cal groups that finished second, third and fourth. Peng, a freshman, later joined Ethan Young , Jarod Hatch and Calvin David in closing out the day with a win in the 400 free relay.

Bryce Mefford celebrated his 21st birthday with a 1:45.19 win the 200 back while Hugo Gonzalez was victorious in the 100 back (48.52). Reece Whitley and Jacques Laeuffer split the breaststroke events with Whitley topping the 100 in 53.19 and Laeuffer earning the 200 win in 2:00.37.

Other notable winners throughout the afternoon were Carr in the 100 free (44.76), Chris Jhong in the 1000 free (9:14.50) and David in the 500 free (4:31.62).

SCORES

Cal 187.00, Pacific 74.00

WINS

200 Medley Relay – Daniel Carr , Marcos Rico Peng , Pawel Sendyk , Kyle Millis (1:29.62)

1000 Free – Chris Jhong (9:14.50)

200 Free – Zheng Wen Quah (1:34.91)

100 Back – Hugo Gonzalez (48.52)

100 Breast – Reece Whitley (53.19)

200 Fly – Jarod Hatch (1:50.06)

50 Free – Ryan Hoffer (19.88)

100 Free – Daniel Carr (44.76)

200 Back – Bryce Mefford (1:45.19)

200 Breast – Jacques Laeuffer (2:00.37)

500 Free – Calvin David (4:31.62)

100 Fly – Ryan Hoffer (47.96)

200 IM – Zheng Wen Quah (1:46.61)

400 Free Relay – Ethan Young , Jarod Hatch , Marcos Rico Peng , Calvin David (3:06.15)

PRESS RELEASE – PACIFIC:

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men’s swimming team kicked off 2019 under the sun Thursday afternoon at Chris Kjeldsen Pool Complex, dropping a 187-74 decision to California.

Nick Cisco claimed top five finishes in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5th, 5:11.94) and 1,000 Yard Freestyle (3rd, 10:23.67).

The Tigers posted two runner up finishes in Freestyle: Dylan Parente in the 100 Yard (46.98) and David Noyes in the 500 Yard (4:49.58). Other runner up finished included the 200 Yard Backstroke (Ricky Lewis, 1:59.88), 200 Yard Breaststroke ( Brandon Reno , 2:15.11), 100 Yard Butterfly ( Michael Kang , 51.14) and 200 Yard IM ( Jonathan Tan , 1:57.40).

The Tiger divers are off to the CBU Lancer Diving Invite starting on October 18, but the swimmers are back in Stockton the same weekend for the annual Pacific Invite.