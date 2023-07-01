Fastest American This Season Regan Smith DFS in Women’s 200 IM at US World Trials

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet

#2 seed in the women’s 200 IM Regan Smith declared a false start (DFS) in the event this morning during the final day of competition in Indianapolis.

This was Smith’s second DFS of the meet as she also did so in the women’s 100 fly. She is not entered in the 50 free or 1500 free so Smith is done with competition for the meet.

Smith already qualified for next month’s Worlds in numerous events as she won the women’s 200 fly, 200 back, and 100 back, notably setting US Open record in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. She also finished second in the 50 back.

Smith’s Potential Worlds Lineup (Not including Relays)

Day 1: Prelims/Semis 200 IM, Prelims/Semis 100 fly

Day 2: Prelims/Semis 100 back , Finals 200 IM, Finals 100 fly

Day 3: Finals 100 back

Day 4: Prelims/Semis 200 fly, Prelims/Semis 50 back

Day 5: Finals 200 fly/ Finals 50 back

Day 6: Prelims/Semis 200 back

Day 7: Finals 200 back

Day 8: N/A

There was much speculation as to whether or not Smith would swim the 200 IM here at Trials. The final of the 200 IM would have been after of the semi-final of the 100 backstroke on night 2 of Worlds.

Prior to the meet, Smith had been the fastest American so far this season in five events: the 100 fly, 100 back, 200 fly, 200 back, and 200 IM.