Fan Goes All-In On Michael Phelps Tribute Tattoo

There’s Michael Phelps fandom in the form of creating his image using 1500 Rubik’s cubes and then there’s a whole other level of Phelps fever.

Take Janio Marinho‘s leg, for example, where the avid swimmer has selected the iconic image of Phelps clinching a gold medal in his teeth as his newest tattoo. Paying tribute to the most decorated Olympian of all-time, Marinho’s tattoo covers his entire thigh, as you can see in the IG post below. The work appears to be attributed to @cirotattooarts.

SwimSwam has reached out to Marinho for comment on his tattoo and how it thinks it turned out.

Marinho isn’t alone in his Phelps tattoo. Phelps fan Ricky Fung imprinted his body with the famous ‘Phelps Face’, the oft-memed, cold-as-ice stare the 23-time Olympic gold medalist donned in the ready room pre-race during the 2016 Olympic Games.

At the time, Fung said of his new Phelps tattoo, “I wasn’t even a big Phelps fan before this, and I’m not really a swim fan. But just seeing him go out and win the way he has has been inspiring to me.”

“I was out last night and a bunch of people were coming up to me, asking why I got it,” Fung said, “and I had to explain to them that looking at that is a good reminder every day to go out with focus and dominate like he did.”