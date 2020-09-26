Euro Jr Medalists Sven & Tobehn Clock Freestyle PB’s In Berlin

2020 BUNDESSTÜTZPUNKT-WETTKAMPF BERLIN

Saturday, September 26th & Sunday, September 27th

Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

Start Lists

SwimSwam Preview

Results

The Bundesstützpunkt-Wettkampf Berlin got underway today, with European Junior Championships standouts Sven Schwarz and Maya Tobehn each taking splashes to kick-off their weekend campaign.

18-year-old Schwarz dove in for the men’s 400m freestyle, first hitting a morning time of 3:58.38 before dipping it down to a final outing of 3:50.89 for gold. His podium-topping effort here checks-in as a lifetime best, overtaking the 3:53.13 he put on the books in February of this year.

Schwarz, who took 800m free bronze at the aforementioned European Junior Championships, is now within striking distance of Germany’s Age Record for 18-year-olds. That mark rests at 3:48.57 from Mortiz Brandt.

As for 18-year-old Tobehn, the teen earned the top seed of the morning in the women’s 400m free. She clocked a time of 4:19.43 to reach the only sub-4:20 outing of the field but wound up opting out of the final. Her AM swim was enough to knock .18 off of her previous lifetime best of 4:19.61, a time she registered back in 2018.

Tobehn also took on the 100m free, taking silver in a time of 57.12 behind winner Lisa Hopink and her podium-topping 55.90.

Christian Diener and Damian Wierling were also in the water, with the former taking the men’s 200m back in 1:59.72 and the latter grabbing 100m free gold in 50.29.