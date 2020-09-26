Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Schoenmaker Nears South African Record In 100 Breast

2020 SSA REGIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • September 24th – September 26th
  • Curro Hazeldean, Pretoria, ZA
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Tatjana Schoenmaker already knocked down the South African national record in the women’s 200m breaststroke on day 1 of the Swimming South Africa Regional Short Course Championships.

Yesterday in Pretoria the 23-year-old TUKS swimmer fired off a lifetime best of 2:18.20 to overtake the longstanding national standard of 2:18.73 Suzaan van Biljon put on the books in 2008.

Schoenmaker was close to making another record happen in the 100m breaststroke today, producing South Africa’s 4th fastest performance all-time in 1:05.40.

Entering this meet, Schoenmaker had only been under the 1:06 mark on two other occasions, both at the same meet. She put up the current South African National Record in this 1breast event in 1:05.12 at the 2018 South African Short Course Championships and snagged a time of 1:05.62 there as well.

As such, her 1:05.40 here in Pretoria is her 2nd fastest time ever, comprised of splits of 31.18/34.22.

