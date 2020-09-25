Schoenmaker Strikes Down Over-Decade Old SCM 200 Breast African Record

2020 SSA REGIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 24th – September 26th

Curro Hazeldean, Pretoria, ZA

SCM (25m)

Results: Meet Mobile

While competing on day 2 of the Swimming South Africa Regional Short Course Championships in Pretoria, Tatjana Schoenmaker took down a national record and continental record in the women’s 200m breaststroke en route to gold.

Schoenmaker topped the podium tonight in a time of 2:18.20, a new lifetime best for the 23-year-old TUKS swimmer. Spitting 1:07.54/1:10.66, Schoenmaker’s effort overtakes the previous South African national record and African continental record of 2:18.73 that Suzaan van Biljon put on the books over a decade ago in 2008.

Entering this two-day meet, Schoenmaker carried a personal best of 2:18.93, a time she put up at the 2018 South African Short Course National Championships. That was the year Schoenmaker became two-time Commonwealth Games medalist, topping both the 100m and 200m breaststroke podiums on the Gold Coast.

Last year, Schoenmaker scored again, securing silver in the 200m breast at the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

On her record-breaking accomplishment tonight, Schoenmaker stated via social media, “What an honor it is to be able to break @suzaan_van_biljon *12YEAR* SA and African Record in the 200m breast SC!”