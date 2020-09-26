Yu Hexin Clocks 50 Free National Record But Denied Final Swim

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

While competing at the 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships, 24-year-old Yu Hexin threw down a new national record in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Racing in the heats of day 1 of the 7-day affair, Yu punched a time of 21.79 to take the top seed easily. His huge swim here in Qingdao overtakes the previous Chinese national mark of 21.91 Ning Zetao logged way back in 2013. Ning, who took the 100m free world title in 2015, has since retired.

Entering this meet Yu’s lifetime best rested at the 22.00 he put up 6 years ago en route to gold at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. At the time, his outing established a new World Junior Record, a mark which has since been overwritten by American Michael Andrew’s 21.75.

Yu took the 2018 Asian Games gold medal in a time of 22.15, beating out the likes of Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura. In Gwangju at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, Yu checked in with a time of 22.11 in the semi-finals to render himself in 15th place.

You can view video of Yu’s 21.79 record-breaking swim at the bottom of this post.

It’s important to note, however, that Yu will not get a chance to lower the mark, as he is blocked from competing in tonight’s finals. He failed to make the top 8 in the pre-competition physical tests held September 22nd to 23rd as part of coronavirus measures.

Per Xinhuanet, according to the requirements of the General Administration of Sports of China, only those who passed the physical tests standard can qualify for the championships finals.

The swimmers took part in vertical jumps, 30-meter sprints, pull-ups, trunk muscle strength training, and 3,000-meter runs in the two-day physical tests.

China.org reports that Yu Jingyao and Fu Yuanhui are in the same boat, having qualified timewise for the final, but not according to the physical tests.