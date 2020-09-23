Euro Jr Medalists Schwarz & Tobehn Head To Berlin Racing

2020 Bundesstützpunkt-Wettkampf Berlin

Saturday, September 26th & Sunday, September 27th

Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

Start Lists

Many of Germany’s swimmers will be returning to competition for the first time post-coronavirus-pandemic-related restrictions. This weekend’s Bundesstützpunkt-Wettkampf Berlin is one such meet, which will be held under strict hygiene protocols and sans spectators.

The field of competitors is also on the smaller side, with events comprised of primarily 2, in some cases 3, heats for both men and women over the course of the two-day affair.

Two notable medalists from the 2019 European Junior Championships are set to race here in Berlin, to the tune of 18-year-old Sven Schwarz and 18-year-old Maya Tobehn. The former took bronze in both the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle events in Kazan last year, while the latter was the women’s 100m free silver medalist and 200m free bronze medalist.

As for this weekend, Schwarz and Tobehn have their schedules aligned, tackling both the 200m and 400m free events. Schwarz owns a lifetime best of 1:51.28 in the 200m free and 3:53.13 in the 400m free, the latter of which he produced in February of this year before lockdown.

Tobehn’s 200m free PB rests at the 1:59.46 she put up in May of 2019, while her 400m free career-quickest is marked by the 4:19.61 from over 2 years ago.

Additional German swimmers headed to Berlin include Poul Zellman, Anna Kroniger, Maximilian Pilger, Christian Diener, Lisa Hopink, Damian Wierling, Leonie Kullmann.