Cali Condors Fill Out 32-Swimmer ISL 2020 Roster With Tomas Peribonio

The Cali Condors of the International Swimming League have finished re-filling their 32-swimmer roster after the loss of 4 Australian athletes earlier this month.

The final addition is 24-year old Ecuadorian-American swimmer Tomas Peribonio. Last season, Peribonio swam for the New York Breakers, which makes him the 2nd former Breaker in as many days to be announced as a new member of the Condors after Lia Neal’s name was added on Tuesday.

Peribonio was born in Florida but grew up mainly in Ecuador, with later stints in Chile and Georgia (the state) before attending the University of South Carolina for college.

Representing Ecuador internationally, Peribonio holds 7 (or shares) 13 National Records in that country. In short course meters, the course of the ISL, that includes the 200 free, 200 breaststroke, 100 IM, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

In long course, he’s also a backstroke National Record holder.

That versatility highlights his potential value in the ISL format, as he can chew up a lot of really challenging events for a team and fill a lot of gaps in a roster.

Last season, with the Breakers, he scored 17 total MVP points, with his best showing coming in his debut in Lewisville, Texas, where he finished 5th in the 400 IM, his best event, in 4:10.94.

At his best, though, he’s far more than a lane filler. For example, his best time of 4:05.08 in the 400 IM would have won that race at 3 out of the 7 ISL meets last season.

This was an event where the Condors struggled in year 1. For example, at the Las Vegas finale, Anton Ipsen was 6th in 4:09.09 and Mark Szaranek was 7th in 4:10.52. If they can talk Peribonio into approaching this year’s season as a taper meet, that’s an immediate upgrade – especially with Ipsen not returning to the roster this season.

Peribonio’s Best Times in LCM/SCM.

LCM SCM 200 free 1:50.98 1:48.48 400 free 3:55.70 N/A 100 back 58.37 N/A 200 back 2:06.06 N/A 100 breast 1:05.00 N/A 200 breast 2:21.65 2:12.49 100 fly N/A 200 fly 2:03.26 N/A 100 IM – 55.82 200 IM 2:00.07 1:55.32 400 IM 4:16.87 4:05.08

At South Carolina, he was an 11-time CSCAA All-American and remains the school record holder in the 200 yard IM (1:44.00). He also ranks 2nd in school history in the 400 IM (3:40.24), behind only Brandonn Almeida – who ironically signed with the Breakers this season to fill the role of Peribonio.