EYOF Medalist Chmielewski Hacks 2 Seconds Off 100 Fly In 2 Months

2020 Glowne Mistrzostwa Wojewodztwa Lubelskiego

September 19th & September 20th

Lublin, Poland

LCM (50m)

Results

31-year-old Polish swimmer Konrad Czerniak was in action over the weekend, taking on his signature long course sprint events at the Glowne Mistrzostwa Wojewodztwa Lubelskiego meet in Lublin.

The 2016 Olympic semi-finalist doubled up on gold, taking the men’s open 50m free and 50m fly in respective efforts of 22.77 and 23.89. Czerniak’s personal best in the 50m free rests at the 21.72 he posted way back in 2009 when he placed 11th in the event at that year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships. His 50m fly PB is represented by the 23.07 he produced in the semi-finals of the 2015 Worlds.

Also making some waves over the weekend was 16-year-old Krzysztof Chmielewski. The teen already made a name for himself internationally by way of his 200m fly bronze last year at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

Here in Lublin, Chmielewski logged a lifetime best of 55.23 as an exhibition swimmer in the 100m fly. That outing sliced .26 off of his previous PB of 55.49 earned a week before, but both demolish his past best of 57.05 from just July of this year.

As such, in just 2 months, Chmielewski found a way to hack 2 seconds from his long course meters 100 butterfly to rank 23rd among Europe’s 18&U set in the event for 2020.