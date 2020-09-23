Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Russia’s Returning Grechin Targets December’s SC Nationals

At 32 years of age, Russian swimmer Andrey Grechin, a bronze medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games, has decided to come back to the sport of swimming. As we reported, Grechin said he is returning to elite racing for the pure enjoyment he reaps from competition.

“It would be possible to just swim Masters meets, but this is not what I want. I don’t care, I like to compete with strong opponents. Swimming disciplines me; my return is more a challenge for myself, Grechin said earlier this summer when revealing his plans.

Grechin’s last official meet was the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. There he swam individually on Russia’s 400 free relay in both prelims and finals. That relay finished 4th with Grechin swimming a 48.68 on the leadoff leg in finals.

Grechin also swam the 100 free individually, but he didn’t advance out of prelims, finishing 21st in 48.75.

According to the All Russian Swimming Federation, Grechin is targeting the Russian Short Course Swimming Championships for his first official meet back. The meet is scheduled to take place on December 14th-19th in St. Petersburg.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!