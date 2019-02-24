Eoin Corby Wraps Up 3rd Irish Junior Record In As Many Days

2019 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL MEET

17-year-old Eoin Corby of Limerick Swimming Club nailed his 3rd Irish Junior Record in as many days to close out the 2019 McCullagh International Meet. Corby topped the podium tonight in the men’s 50m breaststroke with a gold medal-garnering effort of 28.71. That slid under the previous Irish Junior Record of 28.89 set by Michael Dawson way back in 2009 during the supersuit area.

On nights 1 and 2 of this annual competition held in memory of Irish Amateur Swimming Association’s first director, Dave McCullagh, who lost a battle with cancer in 2002, Corby took silver in the men’s 100m and 200m breaststroke events. In the former, Corby earned a new Junior Record in 1:02.73, while his 200m breaststroke time of 2:13.97 also wiped out a former national junior mark and hacked more than 3 seconds off of the teen’s previous personal best.

Corby now ranks as the 3rd fastest 18&U in the world in the 200m breast, and sits as the 6th fastest 18&U swimmer in the world in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.